New PlayStation State of Play announced for today, September 13: how to watch and what to expect

Sony has announced that Today, September 13, a brand new State of Play will arrivewhich will feature about 20 minutes of “reveals, new updates, and gameplay from 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.”

The State of Play was announced on the PlayStation Blog and will air today, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), that is, one minute before it is September 14. Sony also shared that there will be “some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers around the world.”

It can be followed through the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

Today is preparing to be a great day in the world of video games as there will also be an expected Nintendo Direct that promises “40 minutes of information focused mainly on the Nintendo Switch games that will be released this winter.”

Though we don’t know exactly which games will be part of the presentationit’s important to note that it comes just before the Tokyo Game Show and that Sony thinks it’s the “perfect time to kick off another State of Play” in time with the show.

It is very possible that God of War Ragnarok and other games from PlayStation Studios will be part of the presentation, but the message from Sony suggests that it will focus more on its third-party partners than in his first-party studios. This means we may hear about Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Sonic Frontiers, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and more. It is also possible that we will hear from a completely different set of games.

