New Portuguese TV Showcase ONSeries Lisboa Postponed to September

The primary version of ONSeries Lisboa, an upstart market and networking occasion set to be run by Conecta Fiction producers Inside Content material, has been rescheduled to Sept. 28-29, 2020. Initially scheduled to happen April 28-29, organizers have moved again the inaugural version in response to the unfold of COVID-19 throughout Europe and significantly the Iberian Peninsula.

“This can be a time of nice worldwide concern and we don’t want to unnecessarily expose contributors and employees to any potential threat,” mentioned Géraldine Gonard, director of ONSeries Lisboa and Conecta Fiction, in a press launch issued on Friday night time.

She went on: “Little doubt in September we may have the chance to current Portuguese content material and expertise to all these worldwide executives who had already requested to take part, and we are going to add many extra international locations that.”

She added: “Sadly, due to the well being and sanitation circumstances and the closure of borders and airspace at the moment, they can not journey to Lisbon. We hope the state of affairs created by the coronavirus pandemic is monitored and resolved shortly.”

A world drama collection co-production discussion board and networking occasion, pushing particularly a Portugal-Spain axis, ONSeries Lisboa will happen on the Belém Cultural Middle within the Portuguese capital metropolis. There, initiatives at the moment in improvement can be provided alternatives to search out funding from worldwide companions.

Whereas attendance can be open to trade members from across the globe, the two-day occasion will provide a platform for the promotion of native expertise and Portuguese services and taking pictures places.

It’s going to additionally permit for Portuguese producers to work together with their worldwide counterparts and study ways in which others are staying aggressive within the present content material market, whereas searching for out new enterprise alternatives and collaborators.

Financed partly by the Portuguese Authorities by way of the Ministry of Tradition and the Municipality of Lisbon, ONSeries Lisboa will obtain extra assist from a slew of Portuguese establishments, suggesting a nationwide consensus that such an occasion is required.