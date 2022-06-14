New problem for Gerard Piqué: Xavi Hernández reportedly told him that he lost his status as indispensable

Xavi and Piqué held a meeting for the next season (Efe)

Gerard Piqué He is going through a difficult moment in his career, both personally and sportingly. While on the one hand her name continues to monopolize the main entertainment media after her separation from Shakira was made official after 12 years of relationship, on the other it was announced that It will no longer be an indispensable within FC Barcelona for the future.

This was confirmed by the main media in the city. So much Sports world as Sport They elaborated on the information shared by the journalist Marcal Lorente about the soccer player’s present, who said that “Xavi, you don’t have Piqué for next season.”

According to this information, the player and his coach they would have held a meeting two weeks ago in which the coach made it clear to him that he would not enter into his plans with the role of undisputed starter, and even warned him that his salary was weighing heavily on the entity, which is trying to get out of a serious economic crisis.

Xavi would have told Piqué that he will no longer be an indispensable player in the squad (Reuters)

Despite the good performance he showed during the previous season, the center-back would have lost his indispensable role in the squada product of “his high salary, his repeated injuries and his permanent distractions,” detailed the journalist in question from Spain.

However, in the meeting between the club’s historical figures, the defender would also have given him his point of view, showing willingness to fight for a place in the fieldas well as to lower the salary, one more time. Last year, the captains agreed to reduce their salary to alleviate the entity’s financial crisis.

The former international with the Spanish team has a contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2024 and it does not cross his mind to emigrate to another club. In any case, they affirmed that his representative will meet with the club’s leadership to analyze the situation.

Piqué has a contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2024 (Reuters)

The advantage with which Gerard Piqué runs, so that the balance tips in his favor and can continue wearing the culé shirt without worries, is that Barcelona is focused on reinforcing the forward in this transfer period and could hardly carry out another negotiation to sign a defender of his quality to replace him.

Among the options, Xavi Hernández could form pairs with the Uruguayan Ronald Araujothe French Clement Lenglet and the Spanish Oscar Mingueza y Eric Garciataking into account that the Gallic central Samuel Umtiti It has been on the transfer list for a long time.

