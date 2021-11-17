New provocation by Richarlison in the preview of the classic between Argentina and Brazil in San Juan

Richarlison in the final of the last Copa América where Brazil lost to Argentina (REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

Another chapter of the particular duel was written that the footballer Richarlison has with Argentina. This time the photo of an albiceleste fan was taken as a joke in the previous one to the great South American classic at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium, valid for the 14th date of the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Everton striker of the English Premier League picked up the glove after seeing some photos of Argentine fans in the vicinity of the hotel where the Albiceleste team was concentrated, with a white T-shirt and a photo of him with the inscription “Wanted”. First he laughed and then took one of them to post a story on his Instagram account where he put “We aman, and, and, and, and”.

In another post he put “Day to encourage our selection”. The attacker was not called up for this double knockout date, since Tite opted on offense for Antony (Ajax), Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesús (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid) and Raphinha (Leeds United).

The Argentine fan with the T-shirt dedicated to Richarlison and the post of the Brazilian

Although it should be clarified that Richarlison returned to play at the end of October in his team after a knee injury that left him off the playing fields for a little more than a month. It is possible that the Brazilian coach did not want to demand it in these two games of the World Cup qualification, the victory against Colombia (1-0) and the clash against Argentina.

It would have been interesting to see the 24-year-old attacker who has been heating up the weather with Argentina since the run-up to the Copa América final. At that time he said that Brazil was the favorite to win. Then he had some crosses in the game with the Albiceleste players, among them, Rodrigo de Paul.

Later, already in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, joked with the elimination of the Argentine team in the first round. In that competition, the Brazilian played for his team that won the gold medal again, as in Rio 2016. That earned him responses on the social networks of players from the senior team in charge of Lionel Scaloni, even Paul’s own.

Richarlison will follow the classic on television

Later he lit the atmosphere before the clash between Brazil and Argentina in São Paulo for the Qualifiers, the match that was suspended after five minutes and the definition still remains. For now there is no resolution on the match that until that moment was tied without goals. Defines the FIFA Disciplinary Tribunal.

The hostile climate with the Argentines continued and the Brazilian clung to any motive to generate controversy on social networks and have responses in favor of many of his followers from his country and the criticisms of the Argentines. For example, in the semifinal of the Futsal World Cup where Argentina eliminated the Verdeamarela.

Another episode came in the Premier League, in which he had another crossing, in this case with the Albiceleste defender, Christian romero, who plays for Tottenham.

The presence of Richarlison would have given a special seasoning to tonight’s duel in San Juan and, although he will follow the requests from England, the forward got into the ring after the shirt of the Argentine fans and once again warmed up the climate of a new edition of Argentina vs. Brazil.

