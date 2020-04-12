New Quibi Show Memory Hole Is Already Being Accused Of Plagiarism

View this submit on Instagram

Seems to be like Quibi determined to make a present that presents loopy discovered footage clips and referred to as it MEMORY HOLE (of all of the issues you may have referred to as it… significantly?). It’s additionally deeply disappointing to see our brand from 10+ years in the past utterly ripped off because the search for the whole present. We’re a small discovered footage artwork collective that’s been constructing a world for 12+ years, and to have a billion greenback firm carry our aesthetic with out compensation actually, actually sucks.