New record for Sergio Pérez and Red Bull during the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez and Red Bull Racing mechanics. Photo: @SChecoPerez

Although the weekend Hugaroring was not what was expected Sergio Pérez who barely got a fifth place, the team can boast that they got a new mark that involves the Mexican’s single-seater. After the fifth place he achieved in the Hungarian Grand Prixthe pilot and his team were protagonists of fastest pit stop so far this season.

As if the bad moment that lives Ferrari wasn’t enough, Red Bull Racing she dethroned the Italian as the fastest for a tire change. It was during the second inning of Czech to the pits that the mechanics of the Toros they managed to lower the record to 2.19 secondsPreviously, the Italians had done a chronometer of 2.23 seconds during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Although the data does not go beyond something anecdotal as it does not influence the Constructors’ World Championship, much less the Drivers’, the reality is that facing the holiday break that is already underway (approximately a month between the recent race and the next appointment in Belgium) the Austrian team becomes the big dominant so far in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The race in Hungarian territory did not go as planned by the Mexican and his team. After a lousy qualifying session on Saturday in which was out of Q3, Czech he had no more to try climb positions on Sunday. And although overtaking and recoveries in races are characteristic of the Mexican’s driving, he did not achieve more than a fifth place.

The scenario, however, looked even less encouraging because with their direct rivals (Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Ferrari) located at the top of the grid, it seemed that a lot of points would be cut between drivers and between teams. But the great performance of Max Verstappen added to the poor performance and strategy of the Italians prevented it.

Sainz and Leclerc who had qualified second and third respectively finally finished in fourth and sixth place. That is, both pilots lost positions. For its part, Verstappen who started from tenth position won the victory of the career. Czech for his part, recovered six places and finished fifth to add 10 points.

“Good recovery in the race! Excellent result from the whole team. Well done @redbullracing and @Max33Verstappen. Now to rest and come back stronger for the last part of the year. I’m going to miss you on my vacation… a little,” Pérez wrote on his social networks after the weekend.

In this way, instead of shortening the distance between Ferrari and Red Bull, they widened by five more points. The Austrians, leaders in the Constructors’ World Cup, arrived 431 units, while the Italians at 334, a difference of 97 points. In the individual championship, Verstappen is first with 258 pointsLeclerc second with 178 and Perez third with 173.

The next date on the calendar, the thirteenth, will be at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix from August 26 to 28.

