New record of Kovid-19 in this city of MP, so many cases came out in a single day…

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 Updates: During the last 24 hours, 546 new infected people have been found in Madhya Pradesh, the worst affected by this epidemic, amid the new wave of Kovid-19. This is the highest number of infected people found in a single day during the outbreak of this epidemic in the district for the last 8 months. The officials gave this information on Sunday. He said that with 546 new cases, the total number of Kovid-19 patients in the district has increased to 37,661. Of these, 732 patients have died.

An analysis of government data shows that the death rate of epidemic patients in the district is 1.94 percent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.46 percent. Officials said that 2,825 patients of Corona virus infection are currently being treated in the district. These include patients kept in quarantine (home isolation) in homes.

He said that so far 34,104 people in the district have been free from corona virus infection after treatment. The outbreak of Covid-19 (Covid-19) in a district with a population of about 3.5 million began on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.

(input language)