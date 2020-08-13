New record of PM Narendra Modi, became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to live for the longest time

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi today i.e. on August 13, has become the first non-Congress Prime Minister of the country for the longest time. This information was given by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. He said on Thursday that Narendra Modi has become the first non-Congress Prime Minister of the country to serve for the longest time. He said that PM Modi has been the Prime Minister for more than the entire duration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. Let me tell you that this record from Modi was in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also Read – Rajasthan: Congress will bring confidence vote, Ashok Gehlot said – We were in majority without ‘these’ but our own

Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Today Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has become the fourth Prime Minister who has served for a long time in the history of India. He has also become the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve for the longest time. The total duration of Vajpayeeji’s entire tenure was 2268 days. Today Prime Minister Modi has gone beyond that period too. ” Singh is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office. Let me tell you that Atal ji was Prime Minister for 2,268 days including his three terms. Also Read – Smiled, warm hands shaken: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot found after the deadlock, sitting next to each other, VIDEO

Let me tell you that BJP came to power for the first time with the majority of 2014. PM Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on 26 May 2014. After this, Narendra Modi again became the Prime Minister of the country for the second consecutive time in the 2019 elections. Before becoming Prime Minister, Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. His name is also recorded for the longest CM stay in Gujarat. Also Read – Some people are spreading the news of the split in BJP, let them know that we are all united: Vasundhara Raje

– PM Modi will hoist the tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 for the 7th consecutive time.

– As the first non-Congress leader, this record will also be recorded in the name of PM Modi on Saturday.

– Record of longest Prime Minister in the country is recorded in the name of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

– Pandit Nehru was the Prime Minister from the independence of the country till his death on 27 May 1964

– Pandit Nehru was Prime Minister for a total of 16 years, 286 days

– Indira Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh were the longest-serving Prime Ministers after Pandit Nehru

So far, this record was recorded in the name of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee in fourth place, now in fifth place

There have been a total of 14 Prime Ministers since independence in the country.

Indira Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh were the longest-serving Prime Ministers after Pandit Nehru. After that, this record was recorded in the name of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the fourth place. He held the post of Prime Minister for almost six and a half years, including all his tenure. PM Modi has now broken Vajpayee’s record.