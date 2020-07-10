New Record on Upbeat Q2 Analyst Forecast – Variety

Is Netflix going to show one other boffo earnings report fueled by “quarantine and chill”?

Traders pumped up shares of the streamer to a brand new all-time excessive Friday, with Netflix inventory rising greater than 4% in morning buying and selling on a bullish Wall Avenue analyst name on second-quarter 2020 subscriber progress. Shares have been above $529 apiece — a brand new all-time excessive — giving Netflix a market cap of greater than $232 billion.

The bump got here after Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that Netflix will flip in one other killer quarter of subscriber progress when it stories Q2 earnings July 16.

“We consider Netflix may add at the least 12.5 million whole internet paid subscribers in 2Q, primarily pushed by accelerating EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa] and APAC [Asia-Pacific] penetration and robust progress within the U.S. and LatAm,” the analysts wrote in a report Friday. They reiterated a “purchase” score on the inventory and raised their 12-month value goal on Netflix shares from $540 to $670 “to replicate our revised estimates and a number of enlargement amongst comparable Web corporations.”

Netflix netted 15.eight million new subscribers in Q1 — its biggest-ever quarterly achieve — due to coronavirus lock-down orders, to face at practically 183 million worldwide on the finish of March. For Q2, the corporate projected 7.5 million internet additions worldwide, versus 6.eight million within the year-earlier interval.

“Whereas the thesis ‘when you haven’t subscribed by now, you by no means will’ is a simple rhetorical [statement], it fails to seize the fact of Netflix’s earlier stage markets and a dramatically altering world that’s pushing modifications into each nook of client habits (eCommerce, funds, health, and so on),” the Goldman analysts wrote.

The COVID-19 disaster, the Goldman analysts opined, “is accelerating the shift from conventional content material consumption (linear TV, theaters, reside occasions, and so on.) to streaming companies.” That may “steepen Netflix’s progress curve each within the instant and long run,” they added.

The buoyant Goldman prediction of one other main quarterly subscriber achieve for Netflix comes after Cowen & Co. final week additionally raised the value goal on the inventory, from $485 to $535 per share. Whereas the Cowen analysts anticipate Q2 internet subscriber provides to be roughly in-line with Netflix’s 7.5 million forecast, they cited proprietary survey knowledge displaying a rise within the variety of clients who stated they’d be prepared to pay extra for Netflix — highlighting the corporate’s pricing energy. Per the agency’s survey, that rose from 47% in December 2019 to 55% in Might 2020.

In saying Q1 earnings, Netflix stated it believes the speed of subscriber progress will decline within the second half of 2020. However as coronavirus instances have surged within the U.S., the prolonged stay-at-home quarantines may gain advantage Netflix in.

“Whereas [Netflix] administration is more likely to information 3Q conservatively given the 1H outperformance and the huge uncertainty within the present atmosphere, we consider consensus estimates for the 2H and past stay too low,” the Goldman analysts wrote.