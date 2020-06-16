New Regency Extends Credit Facility, Announces Term Loan – Variety

New Regency has prolonged its credit score facility for a further 5 years, the leisure firm behind “The Revenant” and “Gone Lady” introduced Tuesday.

The extension features a revolving facility with a capability of $700 million. It’s led by J.P. Morgan and likewise backed by such monetary establishments as Financial institution of America, Union Financial institution, and SunTrust. New Regency stated it has additionally closed a 5 and a half yr, $125 million time period mortgage from The Carlyle Group.

J.P. Morgan has a decades-long relationship with New Regency, and has organized financings a number of instances prior to now. The financing announcement comes as a lot of Hollywood has floor to a halt. Coronavirus has closed film theaters and suspended movie and tv manufacturing. The hope is that cinemas can slowly reopen within the coming months and that manufacturing can resume.

New Regency’s deal was initially arrange at 20th Century Fox. It has moved to The Walt Disney Firm following the corporate’s 2019 acquisition of a lot of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

Its upcoming slate contains Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas; “All people’s Speaking About Jamie,” a musical starring Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire and newcomer Max Harwood; director David O. Russell’s subsequent mission starring Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie, in addition to Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.