New releases can’t beat Horizon: Forbidden West in the UK’s top weekly sales chart

Two Point Campus has debuted at number two in the ranking led by the PlayStation game.

The new weekly top seller in the United Kingdom has the same protagonist as the one that topped the list last week. It is the Guerrilla game for PlayStation, Horizon: Forbidden West, who takes the first place despite the fact that we have had the occasional outstanding release.

The data collected by Games Industry indicates that the physical sales of the last seven days are dominated by the video game starring Aloy thanks to the greater availability of PS5 in storessince in this type of rankings the games that are part of console packs are counted.

Two Point Campus debuts in second positionIts sales have increased by 35% compared to the previous week, being enough to beat those of Two Point Campus, the college management game Posted on August 9. This has debuted in second place with 64% of the sales of the Nintendo Switch edition, although the digital versions are not counted here and it is also a type of game that usually succeeds on PC, so it is surely working much better than it looks here.

Otherwise, the top 10 sales of the UK market in the last week are completed by the usual suspects of recent months, with a strong dominance of Nintendo Switch when dealing with data corresponding to the physical format. We leave you the list below.

UK best sellers of the week

Horizon: Forbidden West

Two Point Campus

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Grand Touring 7

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

F1 22



If you want to know more about the new game from the creators of Two Point Hospital, tell you that for Alejandro Pascual this is a title with a formula that does not age given how addictive these types of casual management proposals become. You can read more about him by taking a look at the Two Point Campus review.

