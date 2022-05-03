New releases can’t beat Steam Deck and Elden Ring in Steam’s top weekly sales chart

Dune: Spice Wars and The Stanley Parable debut behind Valve’s console and FromSoftware’s game.

One more week, we have weekly sales data for Steam, courtesy of SteamDB. As always, this classification is based on the games that, with their sales, have generated the most income on the gaming platform. Valveand the truth is that Valve itself can be happy.

Once again, it is Steam Deck who sneaks into the first position of the top sales, repeating after last week. The portable console from Valve continues to arrive in many homes around the world, with various shipments scheduled according to the different batches. Over the months they hope to be able to stabilize the availability of the hardware.

Elden Ring has been at the top since its premiereIn second position, the fireproof of 2022. Elden Ring continues to appear in the top sales around the world, but on Steam it is a very striking case. The game of FromSoftware It has not disappeared from the classification since its launch, and it also repeats on the second step of the podium.

The most striking of all this? That neither the Valve machine nor the Miyazaki game manage to put him on the ropes new releases, since neither Dune: Spice Wars, which appears in third place, nor The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, in fourth place, manage to unseat them. Neither does Rogue Legacy 2, which occupies the seventh position.

The rest of the list is completed with old acquaintances and even surprises from a few years ago that appear thanks to sales and discounts on Steam, although we leave you the top 10 below so that you can judge for yourself the ranking of best-selling titles based on the level of income generated.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

Dune: Spice Wars

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Monster Hunter Rise

Rogue Legacy 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Valve Index VR Kit

Dying Light 2: Stay Human



About Steam Deck, it is worth remembering that it continues to receive updates that improve the user experience, as well as expanding the verified games list, which now exceeds 2,000. At 3DJuegos we will continue to inform you of the news that is coming to the new portable console from Valve.

