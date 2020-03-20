New Releases Hit VOD Early And COVID-19’s Effect on The Industry

Go away a Remark
To hopefully restore a little bit consistency to our loopy world for the time being, we’re again this week with our 110th episode! COVID-19 has had many dire results on our economic system as an entire, and so we take a narrowed take a look at how it’s effecting the movie trade that we love a lot. Theaters are closing to help in social distancing measures, movies are being delayed indefinitely, and plenty of are heading dwelling on VOD a lot sooner than anticipated.
After we get via the information although, we’ve got loads of enjoyable discussing what we have been streaming. We additionally check out some new movies which are hitting streaming providers this week with a restructured This Week In Motion pictures section; together with a number of suggestions from the fellows themselves on what and the place to look at a few of their favourite movies and TV.
It would not be ReelBlend with a BlendGame, and this week’s matter is after all out continued look via ages of underrated films we like. #Underrated90sBlend takes a take a look at a few of the guys favourite films that they do not assume get sufficient love. Subsequent week, we’re trying on the fairly superior profession of Jessica Chastain! Ship us your picks on social utilizing #JessicaChastainBlend and also you would possibly simply hear it learn on the present.
5:35 – Weekly Ballot: Which streaming service is your new finest buddy whereas caught at dwelling?
8:33 – COVID-19 and The Industry
25:22 – What we’re watching whereas social distancing.
39:21 – This Week In Motion pictures
55:33 #Underrated90sBlend
