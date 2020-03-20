New Releases Hit VOD Early And COVID-19’s Effect on The Industry

To hopefully restore a little bit consistency to our loopy world for the time being, we’re again this week with our 110th episode! COVID-19 has had many dire results on our economic system as an entire, and so we take a narrowed take a look at how it’s effecting the movie trade that we love a lot. Theaters are closing to help in social distancing measures, movies are being delayed indefinitely, and plenty of are heading dwelling on VOD a lot sooner than anticipated.