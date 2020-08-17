New Report Alleges Netflix’s Daisy Coleman Complained About Stalker On The Day Of Her Suicide

Go away a Remark
Many people have been saddened to listen to of the tragic passing of Daisy Coleman, the Missouri faculty pupil whose alleged rape on the age of 14 was documented within the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy. Coleman was discovered useless of an obvious suicide on the age of 23 on August four following a wellness verify from the Lakeside Police Division. Now, a number of weeks later, it’s been reported that earlier than her demise, Coleman was coping with a stalker and had taken authorized motion.
Based on Folks, Daisy Coleman filed a harassment grievance hours earlier than her suicide. The alleged harassment reportedly started in December and had been documented by Coleman in social media posts that would solely be seen by buddies and followers. Within the social media posts, which Folks was in a position to view, Coleman claims the police knew of her complaints of stalking and harassment. The commerce is presently withholding the id of the person Coleman claimed was harassing her, and in addition that his id couldn’t be confirmed.
Coleman reportedly detailed an encounter in a Fb put up shortly earlier than her passing. Within the message, she alleged that the person had appeared at her house a number of occasions and banged on the door. Within the put up, Coleman additionally said her perception that the person had stolen the keys to her condo and had tried to realize entry to it.
Daisy Coleman’s claims of the police’s information have been refuted by John Romero, the general public info officer of the Lakewood Police Division. He asserts that Daisy Coleman didn’t file any studies till the day of her demise. The grievance was reportedly filed when the police arrived at her house for the wellness verify. Romero additionally confirmed to the commerce that the division believes Coleman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Associates of Daisy Coleman additionally spoke with Folks, with one claiming that the 23-year-old feared for her life earlier than she died. One other pal said that the media shouldn’t level to Coleman’s rape as the reason for suicide. As a substitute, she believes the blame ought to fall on her harasser:
Each media [outlet] is blaming her suicide on her rape, and ignoring that she was going by means of a lot earlier than her suicide, and never placing any blame on this man for harassing her. She would somewhat kill herself than let this man kill her.
Daisy Coleman’s alleged rape passed off at a Missouri home occasion again in 2012, which was held by Matthew Barnett, one among her faculty’s star soccer gamers. Coleman and her greatest pal Paige Parkhurst, who was 13 on the time, have been allegedly raped within the basement of the house.
The story would acquire nationwide consideration when Audrie and Daisy debuted on Netflix in 2016. Up till her demise, Coleman had served as an advocate for sexual assault victims and had based the sexual assault prevention group SafeBAE.
We right here at CinemaBlend prolong our ideas to the family members of Daisy Coleman throughout this tough time.
