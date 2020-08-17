New Report Alleges Netflix’s Daisy Coleman Complained About Stalker On The Day Of Her Suicide

Many people have been saddened to listen to of the tragic passing of Daisy Coleman, the Missouri faculty pupil whose alleged rape on the age of 14 was documented within the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy. Coleman was discovered useless of an obvious suicide on the age of 23 on August four following a wellness verify from the Lakeside Police Division. Now, a number of weeks later, it’s been reported that earlier than her demise, Coleman was coping with a stalker and had taken authorized motion.