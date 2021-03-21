New ‘Resident Evil’ Film Title Revealed

The upcoming Johannes Roberts-directed “Resident Evil” movie now has a reputation: “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Metropolis.”

Roberts revealed the title and particulars of the film’s plot throughout a panel with IGN’s Lucy O’Brien at SXSW on Saturday. Talking in regards to the genesis of the title, Roberts — who has directed each of the “47 Meters Down” movies — stated that the setting of Raccoon Metropolis performs an enormous position within the movie.

“The film may be very a lot an origin story for ‘Resident Evil,’” Roberts stated. “It’s an ensemble piece, and Raccoon Metropolis performs an enormous half and is a personality within the film. It’s about this group of individuals all coming from completely different angles — some coming into city, some already having grown up on this city — assembly over this one fateful evening.”

The movie will observe the unique “Resident Evil” characters of Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy, and can play up the horror side of the video video games, Roberts stated. Roberts seemed to John Carpenter movies similar to “The Fog” for inspiration, in addition to the unique video video games.

“The large factor for me on this film is tone. The factor that I liked with the video games was they had been simply scary as hell, and that’s very a lot the environment,” Roberts stated. “It’s raining continually, it’s darkish, it’s creepy… after which blended with the kind of extra enjoyable facet, particularly with the primary recreation, of what’s not far away, that form of model of storytelling.”

Though Roberts stated he’s a fan of the unique “Resident Evil” movie franchise, his film “doesn’t have something to do with that.”

“It’s a complete separate origin story that’s very a lot based mostly within the roots of the sport and the world of horror,” Roberts stated. “It’s not like I used to be offered one thing the place we’re remaking it. We’re not. I fell in love with Milla Jovovich within the first movies, I really like that facet of the ‘Resident Evil’ world. But it surely was an actual pleasure to be given the reigns to a brand new franchise, hopefully, that actually is its personal factor. I had by no means seen the phobia and the environment of the video games — of what I felt after I was taking part in these video games… I’d by no means felt that on-screen, and I felt that was one thing I wished to inform.”

Specifically, Roberts stated the 2019 remake of the second “Resident Evil” online game pointed him in the correct course so far as its setting and tone.

“[That] was most likely the entry level into the film for me,” Roberts stated. “That recreation got here out and it simply blew me away, and from that second on I feel all of us knew the place we had been going with this film as a result of it was such a beautiful cinematic expertise with the tone, the fixed darkish rain, that kind of side of the sport. And I simply took that and went, ‘That’s the world I need to work in.’”

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Metropolis” is scheduled to launch through Sony Photos on Sept. 3. The movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper, Lily Gao, Neal McDonough and Donal Logue. It’s produced by Display screen Gems, Constantin Film, The Fyzz Facility and The Tea Store and Film Firm.

Watch the total panel under.