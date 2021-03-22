New Resident Evil movie reveals its official name

The official title of director Johannes Roberts’ upcoming Resident Evil film will be officially called “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City“(Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City).

IGN learned the official title of the upcoming film from Roberts himself during an interview at the SXSW event. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is an adaptation of the first two Resident Evil games and will include main characters from both titles, including Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy. Over here you can take a look at all the confirmed actors, actresses, and characters from the movie.

Set in 1998, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will narrate the events of the city besieged by infected zombies. Both the mansion from Resident Evil 1 and the city itself and the police station from Resident Evil 2 will be present in the film..

There are many Resident Evil movies and adaptations in the works, so to clear things up, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a new feature film that is completely rebooted unrelated to the franchise previously directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Mila Jovovich.

Constantin Film, the same production company that produced the first Resident Evil film franchise, is working on Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City should not be confused with a couple of projects in development on Netflix, including the CGI animated film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and a spin-off of the live-action Resident Evil television series starring the sons. from Wesker. We are going to have Resident Evil for a while, and not only when it comes to video games.