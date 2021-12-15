New respectable poster for Uncharted: The Film: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are in a position. And also you?

The following February 11, 2022 can be launched Uncharted: The Film. And to have fun that there are not up to 2 months till this long-awaited match, Sony Footage has shared with all of the lovers a brand new promotional poster. And in reality that online game lovers will like it on which this manufacturing is based totally.

In the poster we will ver tanto a Nathan Drake (performed through Tom Holland) como Victor Sullivan, ‘Sully’ (performed through Mark Wahlberg) on ​​one in every of his treasure looking adventures. What is extra, the background scene, with what seems to be a wrecked send, could be very a lot within the of the IP. You’ll be able to see it under:

The race for the best treasure ever discovered starts in #UnchartedLaPelícula, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, completely in theaters February 11. @playstationes %.twitter.com/bIxGqJ4NtN – Sony Footage Spain (@sonypictures_es) December 15, 2021

Past main points akin to the colour tone, additionally very in step with the saga from PlayStation, in reality that the characterization of the characters could be very a hit, additionally in main points just like the costumes, the poses of the actors, or their faces. Even though, actually, we’ve not noticed the rest actually new with this poster.

Anyway, and because of the statements that Tom Holland has been making, we will hope the film does not lower one bit in relation to transferring the stunts of those characters to the large display. Actually, Holland himself not too long ago claimed that taking part in Nathan Drake in Uncharted had “utterly shattered.” Which It turns into the day-to-day bread for the nature within the video games, Transparent.

As for the tale, through now we all know that the film is not going to adapt any of the video games within the Naughty Canine saga as such. Even though that doesn’t imply that he can not recreate a few of his maximum iconic scenes from the franchise, as we have now noticed within the trailer for the movie. What is extra, we all know the plot will center of attention at the origins of Nathan Drake.