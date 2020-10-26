New Rom-Com Starring Song Ha Yoon, Lee Jun Younger, Yoon Bomi, And More Confirms Premiere Date

MBC Every1’s new drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal title) might be premiering subsequent month!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) is a romantic comedy about ladies who personal a stethoscope that permits them to tell apart males they shouldn’t date. With parts of synthetic intelligence (AI), the drama might be a relatable story for individuals who need to discover love however keep away from choosing the “mistaken reply.”

The drama, which has been confirmed to premiere on November 10, additionally revealed footage from the primary script studying with the solid members together with Song Ha Yoon, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger, Apink’s Yoon Bomi, Gong Min Jung, Joo Woo Jae, Kim Gi Ri, and extra.

Song Ha Yoon will play the lead function of Web optimization Ji Sung, a programmer on the AI Sensible House Equipment Improvement staff who does her finest relating to each work and love. The actress led the script studying together with her lovable and life like appearing.

Lee Jun Younger might be enjoying Jung Kook Hee, a singular firefighter who doesn’t expertise any discomfort from not proudly owning a smartphone. Together with his skilled appearing abilities, Lee Jun Younger raised anticipation for the cute romantic chemistry between his character and Web optimization Ji Sung.

Along with her vivid and energetic appeal, Yoon Bomi will tackle the function of Moon Ye Seul, one of many three ladies main the story who additionally falls in love simply. Regardless of her tough relationships, she’s a personality who doesn’t lose her trademark vitality.

Gong Min Jung will play the distinctive café proprietor Tak Ki Hyun. Having starred within the drama “Acquainted Spouse” and the movie “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982,” Gong Min Jung will showcase her appearing abilities once more via the upcoming drama. Viewers are already anticipating her character’s shut friendship chemistry with Web optimization Ji Sung and Moon Ye Seul.

Moreover, Joo Woo Jae will play the dentist Han Yoo Jin, and the drama will star gifted actors Kim Kyung Il, Kim Gi Ri, Lee Si Hoon, Hwang Younger Hee, and Jung In Ki.

The script studying came about amidst a refreshing and heart-fluttering environment, and the actors exuded nice ardour as they immersed themselves into their roles. MBC Every1’s “Please Don’t Meet Him” will premiere on November 10 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Beginning November 16, it’s going to air on MBC each Monday at 10:40 p.m. KST.

