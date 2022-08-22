New Russian bombardments near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant seen from Nikopol, attacked in recent hours by Russian forces (Reuters)

Just hours after the latest international pleas to prevent attacks in the area around Ukraine’s main nuclear plant, this Monday there were new reports of Russian bombing near the Zaporizhzhia facilities.

The locality of Nikopolon the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 10 kilometers (6 miles) downstream from the plant, was attacked three times overnight with rockets and mortars hitting houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and shopssaid Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. The Ukrainian press reported that four people were injured.

Reports of sustained bombing around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant further highlighted the dangers of a war that will be six months old on August 26.

The plant, which is the largest in Europe and is currently occupied by the Russians, is operational, but “violates fire and radiation safety regulations,” the state-owned company Enegoatom reported Monday.

A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the nuclear power plant (Reuters)

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said in a statement that “as of 8:00 (local time) on August 22, 2022, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues to operating with the risk of violating fire and radiation safety regulations”.

The “periodic bombardment of the ZNPP by Russian troops with anti-aircraft missiles caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant”, the statement says, according to local agencies.

Energoatom notes that on August 5, as a result of an attack by the Russian army on the plant, the emergency protection of one of the power plants was activated, so that one of the three operating units has since been disconnected. During that attack, the nitrogen and oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were heavily damaged, it adds. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and spraying of radioactive substancesand the risk of fire also remains high, says the Ukrainian state company.

It also indicates that on August 6, “as a result of the invaders’ bombardment, three radiation monitoring sensors were damaged in the ZNPP facilities.” And on August 11, “the occupants fired on the fire department building, located outside the perimeter of the ZNPP, designed to protect it from fires and extinguish them in case of emergency situations.”

Two days later, the 750-kilowatt open cell was also damaged and last August 20, as a result of another bombardment, one of the galleries through which the personnel from the special buildings pass to the power units (overpass) was also damaged. It was damaged and the windows of the building were shattered.

Nikopol has already come under Russian bombardment this month (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

international pressures

After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again urged caution during a visit to Ukraine last week, US President Joe Biden spoke on the issue with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Sunday. .

The four leaders emphasized the need to avoid military operations in the region to prevent the possibility of a potentially devastating nuclear accident and asked that the UN atomic energy agency be able to visit the facilities as soon as possible.

However, nothing seemed certain in a war that has spread fear and unrest far beyond the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine and also in the Crimean peninsula – annexed by Russia in 2014 – and as far like Moscow, where a car explosion on Saturday night killed the daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s mastermind.”

On Monday, Russian authorities were seeking more clues as to who might be behind the incident, after officials said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the van she was driving.

A former Russian opposition lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, said an unknown Russian group, the National Republican Army, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Associated Press was unable to verify the existence of the group. Ponomarev, who left Russia after voting against the annexation of Crimea in 2014, made the statement on Ukrainian television.

Ukrainian authorities deny involvement.

(With information from AP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Zelensky Warned Russia About Prosecuting Ukrainian Captives: ‘If They Do It, There Will Be No More Negotiations’

The Russian army said it used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine three times.