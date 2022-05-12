New sales figure for Nintendo Switch, one of the five best-selling consoles in history

The results of the latest fiscal report place the Nintendo hybrid with 107.65 million units sold.

We are witnessing a historic phenomenon with Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console Nintendo It already exceeded 100 million units sold in the data that we knew in February, but now in May we have a new sales figure that shows that it continues to perform at a high level.

It has sold more than 4 million in the last three monthsThe latest financial report of the Japanese company leaves us with 107.65 million consoles sold since the launch of Switch in 2017. In this way, Nintendo has managed to register a total of 4.11 million in terms of hardware sales during the first quarter of 2022, counting both the standard model and Switch Lite and the OLED model.

These data maintain it as the fifth best-selling console in history, having surpassed Wii and the original PlayStation. Nintendo Switch’s next target in the rankings is the PlayStation 4, which currently has 117.2 million units in players’ homes.

Ahead still a top 3 achievable for the hybrid. In third place we have Game Boy with 118 million, and the first two steps of the podium are already somewhat further away, with Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2 surpassing 150 million of consoles sold over the years.

Released in 2017, Nintendo Switch will continue to seek to be the best-selling console of all time. You can do it, as according to Nintendo it is still in the middle of its generational life cycle, although it has to deal with production problems that are affecting all technology industries.

