New scams with Bizum: the person who asks you to present them again € 50 isn’t a touch in your schedule

Scams associated with meant shipments from Amazon or the Publish Place of job, with notifications from the Tax Company, or with Microsoft services and products … sadly, those are an increasingly more widespread phenomenon in our nation.

Criminals know profit from the ones customers who don’t seem to be in a position to stay alongside of the illusion of recent gear and functionalities or that they’re just too trusting.





A) Sure, It’s not surprising that an app as fashionable as Bizum, promoted by way of banks as a technique of constructing on-line purchases and bills of as much as € 1,000 between folks, in addition they get increasingly scams of their very own.

The latter, about which the State safety forces at the moment are caution us, are scams that are performed thru WhatsApp or gross sales apps… With our Bizum account as a function.

The € 50 that were not for you

Within the first of those scams, we won a WhatsApp message from any individual on our schedule who notifies us that you’ve got despatched us by way of Bizum € 50 by way of mistake -As a result of they’d be for a meant artist whom he had commissioned- and asks us to go back that cash now not initially supposed for us.

The issue is that that touch from our schedule isn’t answerable for stated message (That is, as you could have guessed, a cybercriminal). And, no, we’ve got now not won € 50 in our account both. However we will be able to lose them if we fall into it.

The € 400 that we had been going to rate and we ended up paying

Every other of the types of fraud in Bizum that we have got been warned in opposition to in fresh months is performed, on this case, thru packages for the sale of items. Should you be offering an merchandise on the market in such a apps, it’s imaginable that an purchaser would possibly touch you …

… what explains to you that you’ll make a cost of € 400 thru Bizum “as a reservation”. The issue seems when the vendor accepts the process and the patron, as a substitute of cost, ship a request for cash that many customers settle for with out taking a look, struggling them the industrial loss (and ultimate, in fact, with out promoting the item in query).