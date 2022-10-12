New scandal in PSG: they assure that the club hired a “digital army” to attack Mbappé on Twitter

There are versions that indicate that Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January (Reuters)

If something was missing from the hostile climate around Kylian Mbappé that exists in the Paris Saint Germain (PSG)) is the information that circulates in the main French portals and indicates that the club led a defamation campaign against the French footballer, and other players on the squad, on social networks. A harsh report published by MediaPart indicates that this took place between 2018 and 2020, despite the fact that the Parisian institution denies it.

“PSG commissioned an external agency to create an army of fake Twitter accounts that carried out violent and dirty campaignsin particular against the media and personalities of the club ”, maintains the site that is based on the information provided Digital Big Brotheran agency registered in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which is dedicated to digital analysis.

The article indicates that there were dozens of accounts hired to attack the media and soccer players on Twitter. One of them would be @PanameSquad who had 10 thousand followers before the publication of the note. In one of his posts, he criticized Mbappé in 2019 when he after getting the Ligue 1 had stated his intention to change clubs: “The Parisian fans love you very much, you know… You received your ‘message’ tonight, and when!? If you could push the tone like that…”. There were also other publications that invited the star striker to “work in silence”.

From the company they did not provide too many details arguing “confidentiality” with their client: “We are subject to discretion regarding the files we handle and the agreements we sign.” Meanwhile, the gate RMCSport communicated with the French club that took the opportunity to categorically deny these versions: “We spent the last year renewing Mbappe with the biggest contract in world sport and getting President Macron involved, and do you think we were trolling him at the same time?”

After long negotiations, Mbappé rejected Real Madrid’s offer and renewed with PSG in the middle of the year (Reutrers)

Mediapart He claims to have had access to a 50-page document detailing the work that this company carried out by order of the PSG. There it is observed that Adrien Rabiot, who left the club in 2019, also received attacks on networks with paid accounts. Among the comments that he suffered in his last year at the club were several insults: “fat FDP”, “dirty traitor” and “son of a bitch”.

“The operation was carried out by PSG’s ‘digital army’, a galaxy of false accounts managed by Digital Big Brother Agency (DBB) under the supervision of the club’s communication department, headed at the time by Jean-Martial Ribes,” he says. Mediapart who insists that this “army” was also used to attack media outlets critical of the Parisian club.

Something similar broke out in Barcelona at the beginning of 2020 when it was denounced that the club, then chaired by the Joseph Maria Bartomeu had hired the company I3 Ventures to defame its own footballers, among whom was Lionel Messi. At that time, the Catalan institution recognized the link with the digital company but denied that this was the reason for the relationship.

