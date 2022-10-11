New scandal in the endless novel of Mbappé and PSG: he feels “betrayed” and presses to leave in January

Kylian Mbappe is not comfortable at PSG (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Paris Saint Germain is advancing steadily both in the Champions League (leads Group H with Benfica, its rival this afternoon) and in Ligue 1 (leading after 10 appearances). However, the internal problems generate discomfort and could be a great inconvenience in the final stretch of the season, where the club will enter a stage of definitions.

Beyond the rumors of a fight of egos with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé returned to be in the center of the scene for his annoyance with the club and the coach. The French striker considers that the institution did not fulfill the promises they made him and he is not satisfied with the role he occupies in the team’s offense.

The story of Mbappé that uncovered his discomfort in PSG

The newspaper L’Equipe, in its note entitled “Kylian Mbappé remains dissatisfied with his fundamental role at PSG”, explains the reasons that led the footballer to write the word “pivot” on your Instagram account. That hashtag is a clear allusion to the fact that he is not comfortable being the center forward of the trident made up of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Neymar.

This is not the first time that the former Monaco has made his disagreement clear. After the game on September 22 with his National Team in the 2-0 victory against Austria, he stated: “Here they ask me for other things compared to my club. I have much more freedom here. The coach (Didier Deschamps) knows that there is a 9 like Olivier (Giroud) who occupies the defenses and I can walk and go out into space, ask for the balls. In Paris there is no such thing. They ask me to play pivot, it’s different”.

The newspaper pointed out that Mbappé only touched 38 balls during the 90 minutes, making his participation in the game “weak” and far from the standards of last season. In addition, he remarked that together with Danilo Pereira (the product of some injuries in the defensive zone) they are the two footballers who do not play in his natural position. “This generates tensions, especially when it is assumed that said player is at the center of the project”, concluded.

In the run-up to the match against Benfica, coach Christophe Galtier sought to minimize the actions of the French figure: “Mbappé’s reaction was hot because we were disappointed by the performance we did in Reims and by the result. Since his declarations to the French press we have talked a lot”.

“It is a hot reaction resulting from the frustration with the result and with the match. I talked a lot with Kylian at the beginning of the season. I was very attentive to his statement in the French team, where he feels more comfortable with his role. I don’t know what Kylian was told before he arrived, but during the summer we often talked about finding another striker, with a different profile, so that Kylian could play more often in his preferred zone. That player did not arrive. We have other world-class players. Ney and Leo have a relationship with Kylian. But he sometimes plays center in the center. He is smart and able to adapt his moves depending on the team. Yesterday we talked at length about it, ”explained the DT when asked about Mbappé’s position on the field. And he added: “Kylian already has eleven goals. I know he will score many more. He was not supposed to play in Reims because he was sick. But Messi was not and Ney tired. Kylian played sick, tired, in a game that quickly didn’t go well for us. So hence his reaction. These are discussions that we often have with Kylian. I exchange a lot with him to try to reassure him. We are very sensitive to his comments because he is a very important player”.

RMC Sports, for its part, was in a similar line, reaffirming that the native of Bondy is not satisfied with being the main area reference, even when neither the Brazilian nor the Argentine are on the field of play.

On the radio program After Foot, broadcast by RMC Radio, Walid Acherchour added that “Kylian Mbappé takes PSG hostage. He puts a bad atmosphere on the field”. Later, Daniel Riolo went one step further by stating that “He is in a negative spirit to the point that he himself says that he will break in January if there is an opening. But in any case at the end of the year it’s over. He is fed up!”.

“The PSG striker feels betrayed by the club’s management, the president at the helm, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and the club’s shareholder, Qatar. He also has his sights set on Antero Henrique, the director of the Qatar Football League, dispatched this summer by the owner to deal with PSG’s purchases and sales,” commented Le Parisien.

The newspaper of the capital explains that “the marriage did not last long” since the attacker considers that “the promises they made to him, such as the summer transfer window, his position on the ground and his place within the famous project, have not been fulfilled ”. He also warns that Luis Campos, current sports advisor, could leave due to his attachment to Mbappé (both coincided in Monaco)

Mbappé was one of the main protagonists in the last transfer window, finally scrapping Real Madrid’s proposal and accepting PSG’s offer to renew until 2025.

Marca added that “the relationship is broken” between the athlete and the leadership and that the scorer would seek to leave the club after his participation with France in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Qataris would have told him on previous occasions that they will not let him go to Real Madrid, but they warn that the story could be different for Liverpool, an entity that already sounded him out last year. In addition to the “Mbappé case”, the Florentino Pérez-Nasser Al Khelaifi relationship is also strained by the “Super League”.

