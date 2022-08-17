New scandal in the separation of Piqué and Shakira: the plane of 20 million dollars that ignited the battle in the division of goods

The division of property marks the post of the separation between Shakira and Piqué (REUTERS / Sergio Pérez)

Since Shakira and Piqué announced their separation After twelve years together, the first major conflict was the custody of their two children, who will move to Miami with their mother. In parallel began a battle for property division that entails a long and tedious process due to the luxuries of the singer and the Barcelona footballer. The new chapter that marks this story is a plane that both used shortly after meeting and that is now the epicenter of another short circuit.

They both met at the World Cup in South Africa 2010 in which the Spanish team reached the title. Then they began their relationship and due to the initial distances and the few free times they acquired an ostentatious aircraft, a Learjet 60XR capable of carrying up to 10 passengers. Later his children, Milan and Sasha, 9 and 7 years old respectively, joined.

Although it was the Colombian that gave it the most use due to her transfers for her career in terms of concerts, presentations, productions and all kinds of events outside of Barcelona. It is speculated that when Shakira paused her trips, the aircraft was rented in order to reduce maintenance costs.

The Learjet 60XR. The aircraft that is in dispute and that was purchased shortly after the relationship began (Twitter/@jetaviation)

The jet is presumed to cost about $20 millionIt has a bedroom with two beds and a living room with plasma TV, and also has a very comfortable dining room. It has an estimated hourly charter price of $4,500.

But beyond the aircraft there are some properties that came into dispute. For the process to progress in the best way, the site Infomalia He reported that both hired “specialized lawyers to initiate the procedures”.

In these twelve years the dissolved couple increased their accounts due to the success they had in their respective careers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira would accumulate more than 300 million dollarsfrom what was produced in his musical career and by advertisements. Piqué’s income is large, although lower. His estate would exceed $80 million.based on what he perceived as a Barcelona player and the earnings of Kosmos, his company.

The jet has two beds and a living room with a plasma TV and a comfortable dining area (Twitter/@jetaviation)

Since they were together they bought two properties. One, acquired in 2012, is located in Esplugues de Llobregat, and has a price of $4.8 million. Then, in 2015, they acquired another property near the Camp Nou, the stadium of the culé team, valued at $5.3 million.

However, the properties that they had before beginning their relationship are not included in the legal dispute. The 35-year-old defender has a house that has three floors and is also worth around 5 million dollars. While Shakira has the mansion in Miami, which borders the $14 million.

The plane has capacity for 10 passengers (Twitter/@jetaviation)

With this panorama the plane that entered the scene gained strength and became the most expensive good they bought while they were in love. In this way, it could be the most important point of contention based on its value, beyond the luxury and exclusivity that being able to travel privately with an aircraft allows.

The separation was delivering various chapters with the passing of days in the last two months. In June the news exploded and rumors of a alleged infidelity of Hammeredwho has just been revealed to be in a relationship with a young woman 13 years younger named Clara Chia Martiwho works at Kosmos, the production company that is in charge of organizing events and is owned by the footballer. Both would have traveled together to Dubai and Sweden and the girl would even have met the children of the Barça defender. In the last hours it they knew the first images of the young.

In this framework, the complicated situation that Piqué is going through in Barcelona where he lost ownership is added and although he is taken into account by his former teammate and current coach, Xavi Hernandezruns from behind and is considered the “fifth back”.

