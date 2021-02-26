New scandal surrounding the Emiliano Sala case: the controversy check

Emiliano Sala signing the contract with Cardiff

The controversy over the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died on January 21, 2019 from a plane crash in the English Channel, near the island of Guernsey. The fight is between the club that sold the Argentine forward, the Nantes France, and the buyer, the Cardiff City from Wales. The amount in dispute is the 15 million euros for the pass that in principle the Welsh were forced to pay, but that in the last hours there was a novelty that will be used by the British to avoid paying that amount. For this reason they raised a claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which is the one that carries out the litigation, and they argue that the legal responsibility ran on the side of the French club.

As published Daily Mail, Cardiff learned that Nantes owed Sala money for the termination of his contract. They assure that there is a check, dated January 21, 2019 (same day the player disappeared), which was sent by the French club to Emiliano’s mother to pay off the debt after the tragic plane crash came to light. In this way, according to the British, as the forward continued his link with Nantes, they would not be forced to pay those 15 million.

It should be remembered that initially FIFA ruled in favor of the selling team because hours before the Emiliano tragedy, it received a document via the internet from the Welsh Football Federation to complete Sala’s signing, so the British cast would have to pay for the transfer. That is why Cardiff appealed to the TAS and in the process where it is resolved who will definitively pay the amount, it presented the aforementioned check as evidence.

In turn, the British claim that the participation of the Nantes agents in the organization of the flight was in charge of the French and that this shows that the Santa Fe gunner still belonged to them. They also accused that the aircraft was “extremely inadequate” with respect to the plane in which he lost his life.

Archive image of a general view of flowers left outside FC Nantes’ Stade de la Beaujoire in memory of Emiliano Sala prior to the Ligue 1 match against Nimes Olympique in Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France. February 10, 2019. REUTERS / Stephane Mahe

The picture is complex. Even more so for the video he posted Sportsmail in May of last year signing the contract with Cardiff. The testimony dates back to Friday, January 18, three days before the plane crash, and Sala is seen signing the documents to become a new footballer for the Premier League team. “Somehow it is suggested that the agreement was not made, but the images show how interested Cardiff was in doing it, placing form after form in front of him and reaching the agreement with some urgency,” an anonymous source told the British site.

Sala passed away at 28 years when the single-engine aircraft in which he was traveling Nantes a Cardiff to complete his handover he collapsed in the English Channel near the island of Guernsey on January 21, 2019.

The British Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) concluded in March 2019 that the pilot, David Ibbotson, performed a maneuver at excessive speed which caused the device to split in two. The researchers noted that the flight was not carried out in compliant conditions with the regulations that govern commercial flights.

The truth is that more than two years after the loss of Emiliano Sala there are still no culprits or a responsible club in assuming the payment of his pass. Nor could FIFA or TAS reach a defining conclusion.

