New scandal with the Prime Minister of Finland: a photo of half-naked women appeared in the official residence

The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, faces a new controversy after spreading this Tuesday on social networks a risque photo of two of her friends in Kesäranta, the official residence of the heads of government.

In the image, uploaded to the TikTok portal, they appear two young women kissing with their torso almost naked and hiding their breasts with a sign that says “Finland”with a blue background very similar to the one used by Marin in some official press conferences.

The Finnish president admitted to journalists on Tuesday that the image was taken in Kesäranta and that the two young women in the photo are her friendsalthough he apologized for the snapshot.

“I think that photo is not appropriate, I apologize for it. They shouldn’t have taken that photo, but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened that night.”Marin told the press.

The controversial publication of two friends of the Prime Minister of Finland

The Prime Minister stated that the two young women were part of a group of friends whom he invited to the official residence on July 9, after attending a rock festival in which they took a photo of him in a leather jacket and denim shorts that went around the world.

“We were in a sauna, we went swimming and we were in the garden, but we didn’t go into the main building. We only use the downstairs guest toilets, which is where that photo apparently was taken,” he said.

According to Marin, it was the only private party she has organized in Kesäranta during her vacation and it did not pose any kind of security threat, since the doors of the residence were locked and all the facilities were guarded.

This new controversy just hours after Marin, 36, quelled rumors that he had used drugs at another party, presenting a negative drug test on Monday.

The Finnish president made headlines around the world last week after leak a video in which he appears singing and dancing in a private home with a group of friendswith whom he later went to a well-known nightclub in Helsinki.

Sanna Marin appears dancing with her friends



Finns have been divided over the behavior of the prime ministerand some have expressed support for the young leader for combining her private life with her high-profile career, while others have raised questions about whether her judgment would be affected by her leisure activities.

The president acknowledged that it was a celebration “bustling” and that there was alcohol, but emphasized that as far as he knows, there were no drugs.

“I would hope that in the year 2022 it would be acceptable for government officials to dance, sing and go to parties”Marin told reporters. “I would have preferred that those photos not come out, but it will be a matter for the voters to decide what they think about it.”

(With information from AP, EFE and EuropaPress)

