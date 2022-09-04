New setback for Mauro Icardi: the decision made by PSG with the only “undesirable” left on the squad

Icardi was left out of the squad list for the Champions League (Reuters)

The transfer period came to an end in the main competitions in Europe and there were several teams that made the most of this window. Among them the PSGwho in addition to being reinforced with five names, he got rid of up to 26 players from his squad.

With the passing of days, that list of “undesirables”, as cataloged by the French press, began to shrink until it was practically blank if it were not for the situation that Mauro Icardi is going throughthe only name that continues with a cross next to it.

The Argentine striker knows that it is not in the plans of coach Christophe GaltierHowever, the offers that came to him did not seduce him or his representative and partner Wanda Nara. Given that, the Paris team made his position clear again.

When submitting the list of summoned to dispute the first phase of the Champions Leaguethe technical direction decided not to register the former Inter striker. This is added to his absences in the six games played in Ligue 1 both in the starting eleven and on the substitute bench.

Icardi is on PSG’s transfer list

This Tuesdays PSG will start a new path towards the most desired trophy by the entire institution when it receives the Juventus in the Parc des Princes and Mauro Icardi will not be there either after the decision made by the coach, along with his coaching staff, not to write him down on the list they gave to UEFA.

The situation that the 29-year-old footballer is going through within the institution is complex. Although the club warned him in time that he would not be part of the plans for this season, the player chose to wait for an offer that would seduce him both in sporting and economic terms.

The names that were on the list of “departures” were leaving for different destinations and now, with the closure of the main pass books in EuropeIcardi has few options left to emigrate (In Turkey, for example, the market closes on September 8 and in Portugal on September 22).

Icardi traveled to the United States to be with Wanda Nara in Miami

“I can advise him or give him an opinion, but he is the one who decides if he leaves PSG”Wanda indicated a few days ago on her arrival at the Ezeiza international airport when several media outlets consulted her about the situation with the striker who has a contract with Paris Saint Germain until the end of 2024.

Following the recent departure of the Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Al Al Arabi Qatari, the Argentine is the only one left on the list of expendables that the coaching staff had designed. In it is also the Costa Rican Keylor Navashowever its name bears an asterisk since in the French capital they see him as a good substitute goalkeeper behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

