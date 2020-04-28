New Seth Rogen Comedy Is Heading To Streaming Due To The Pandemic

Based mostly on a New Yorker novella by Simon Wealthy (who additionally wrote the script), American Pickle begins centering on Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen) – a laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with the hopes of making a brand new life for himself and his household. He winds up taking a job at a meals processing plant, and an at-work accident leads to him falling right into a vat of pickles. The brine winds up completely preserving him for 100 years, and when he wakes up his first thought is to seek out his household. Sadly, his solely descendant is a thoroughly-modern pc coder named Ben (Rogen) who’s mainly an alien to Herschel.