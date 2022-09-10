New She-Hulk Trailer Reveals Thrilling Cameo Coming Soon to Series

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk is about to reintroduce a familiar face.

A new preview of the rest of the episodes of the series that have not yet been broadcast on Disney + features none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks like she really needs it.

“I think you’re in a unique position to do something really good.“, dice Matt Murdock. “Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them“.

Here you can see the new trailer:

It’s no surprise that Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil. After all, he recently appeared in Spider-Man: Now Way Home giving Peter Parker legal advice, and even is getting his own solo series at the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again.

Now, it looks like he’s helping out his fellow attorney.

Of course we also had A Brief Look at Daredevil’s New Suit during a first trailer for She-Hulk… and the new mid-season sneak peek gives us an even better look at the masked man’s sleek new outfit.

Daredevil’s new red and yellow suit It’s a far cry from his earlier look in Marvel’s Daredevil, the Netflix series, but it’s more in keeping with some of Murdock’s earlier appearances, having created his costume out of his boxing pants, robe, and boots. late father, Jack Murdock.

Aside from the suit, there’s also a hint that Daredevil and She-Hulk could end up getting closer on a personal level.

“This guy sure is doing it for me“, she smiles.