New shield of the Mexican National Team unleashed a wave of memes and mockery on social networks

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) became a trend on social networks after presenting what they called themselves “The evolution of the National Team of Mexico brand”.

The foregoing consisted in the creation of a new symbol that, they said, “recognizes our history and evolves towards a future with a new and solid strategy, which reaffirms our commitment to promote the practice of soccer and positively inspire Mexicans” .

The presentation of the new shield took place in the vicinity of the Azteca stadium, where, in addition, they added the slogan “Made from Mexicans” while developing a dance and light show.

According to the Federation itself, there was a “test” throughout the country, which, accompanied by the support of sports sponsors, led to the new logo.

In this image, the way in which the eagle is on a ball, which has been the essence throughout the history of the national team.

In addition, some prehispanic touches by the outline of the Mexican bird. To top it off, only the word “Mexico” appears below.

Green and red lights illuminated the new image of El Tri on the Azteca Stadium field (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

However, the shield was not well received by the general public. First they weres sports analysts, specifically those experts in Mexican football, who were launched with harsh criticism against the FMF.

Among the above, the equipment malfunction in recent months and in the little attention they have paid to the road to Qatar World Cup, while to the presentation of a logo they put a singular effort.

However, it was the Mexican fans who took the night with their comments loaded with criticism and sarcasm, seasoned with crude memes that provoked the laughter of the majority, but not of the managers.

(Photo: YouTube / TUDN Mexico)

The most common comments were adjectives about the appearance of the shield, which did not go down “Horrible”, “ugly” or “improvable”, in the least of the cases.

“From today I stop defending Mexican soccer, of course the USA and Canada will surpass us by a lot, because they invest in important things for soccer, in Mexico everything is going backwards and as proof of the shield,” wrote user @GuillermoZenni.

New shield of the Mexican National Team unleashed the memes on social networks (Photo: Twitter)

A few others tried to improve the aesthetics of the shield with simplistic parodies ranging from the classic charcoal tracing of the shield that appears in Mexican coins, or in drawings with a caricatured eagle with muscles, without forgetting the comparisons with pigeons, chickens, and even Pokémon creatures.

There were also those who took advantage of the moment to throw their criticism of other aspects of the country’s political life, and compared the new shield of the National Team with what would presumably be the image of the New Felipe Angeles International Airport, at the Santa Lucia air base.

Finally, those who, more than a criticism of the Federation, made their crude comments against the graphic designers involved in building the logo.

Not to mention the famous phrases or scenes from movies and series like “El Padrino” or “Malcolm el de en medio” that perfectly describe the collective sentiment around the new Mexican logo.

So far, the Mexican Soccer Federation has not stood up to the statements of analysts and fans in generalWell, beyond paying attention to detractors, they insisted on sharing on their social networks the opinion of influencers or sports journalism personalities who applauded the design.

