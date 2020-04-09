New Simpsons special to make a surprise drop on Disney Plus

Woo Hoo! Disney+ has unveiled a new special instalment of The Simpsons, accessible to watch on the streaming service this Friday (10th April). And it’s all about Maggie.

Known as Playdate with Future, the brand new brief movie follows everybody’s favorite yellow toddler as she journeys round Springfield, discovering a new pal within the type of fellow tot Hudson.

Whereas we gained’t give away all the pieces, we are able to say it contains Maggie taking management of the Simpsons automobile, drowning her sorrows in child method, and a heart-warming reunion. Anticipate some gross dummy-swapping motion too – think about your self warned.

If any of this sounds acquainted then there’s a likelihood you’ve already glimpsed it on the large display screen: the movie was initially proven in cinemas earlier than screenings of Disney’s Onward. Though the Pixar movie was launched earlier this week on Disney+ within the US, the film doesn’t have a UK digital launch date simply but.

And if Playdate with Future isn’t sufficient Simpsons to maintain you going, then yow will discover extra episodes on Disney+ – over 300 episodes from throughout the 31 seasons of the present, to be exact.

