New Sitcom “So Not Worth It” Previews The Chemistry Of GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, Han Hyun Min, And More

The upcoming Netflix unique sequence “So Not Worth It” has unveiled new stills!

Starring Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and Han Hyun Min, “So Not Worth It” is a sitcom about a multinational group of scholars who reside collectively in a college dorm in Seoul. It will likely be directed by Kwon Ik Joon, who has expertise engaged on hit Korean sitcoms like “Three Guys and Three Ladies” and “Nonstop.” Kim Jung Sik, who has labored on sitcoms like “Excessive Kick!,” “Potato Star 2013QR3,” and “Smashing on Your Again,” will direct sure episodes. It’s being written by Search engine optimisation Eun Jung (“Soonpong Clinic,” “New Nonstop”) and Baek Ji Hyun (“Nonstop” Seasons 1-3, “Impolite Miss Younger Ae”).

Park Se Wan will play the function of “Se Wan,” a instructing assistant who’s in control of managing the dorm. Shin Hyun Seung will play the function of “Jamie,” a brand new scholar on the dorm from America. GOT7’s Youngjae will play “Sam,” the son of the president of a tteokbokki international meals chain who grew up in Australia. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie will play “Minnie,” a scholar from Thailand who has lots of fantasies from watching Korean dramas. Han Hyun Min will play “Hyun Min,” a stateless Korean scholar who was not capable of enter the dorm and has to commute 5 hours every day to high school.

The first nonetheless depicts the characters standing in a row and gazing one thing in shock. Within the second photograph, Se Wan and Jamie appear to be at an amusement park with their mutual good friend.

