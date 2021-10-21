New Smallville sequel data: Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, stars of the unique collection, communicate concerning the tale

Actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who performed Clack Kent and Lex Luthor respectively at the authentic Smallville collection, have showed that the animated sequel collection is in building. In an interview with IGN, they’ve printed that the tale of this new collection will likely be about how the characters are years after the tip of Smallville.

Welling made it transparent throughout the interview that the challenge is “very actual“, and Rosenbaum added:”It’s one thing that we’re captivated with. One thing that we adore. Optimistically we can percentage, clearly, with Warner Brothers, when the time is true. And with a bit of luck we will paintings with them. And that’s the reason all we will say presently“.

As for the tales the brand new Smallville collection will inform, the protagonists weren’t very explicit. Those had been his phrases: “There are lots of tales“, explicó Rosenbaum. “I imply, truthfully, other people had a large number of questions after the tip of Smallville. And who can say what took place a couple of years later? And the place did those characters move? And the way did they get again? So there’s all the time a tale. There’s all the time a tale to inform“.

Welling made it transparent that this might be a tale informed past the tip of the unique Smallville collection, and now not on the identical time: “Right here we’re twenty years later because it began and one of the regularly requested questions is, the place do you spot your characters now? In order that’s actually what we’re going to take on.“.

Smallville aired from 2001 to 2011, the use of its 10 seasons to inform an foundation tale for Superman, Lex Luthor and extra. After the closing episode, Clark Kent had totally assumed his position as Superman, and a flash ahead he informed us that Luthor were elected president, whilst Lois and Clark mentioned marriage.