New sneak peek of Pokemon Violet and Scarlet: what’s new in Nintendo’s new open world

Nintendo does not want anyone to forget that there is a month to go before the release of Pokemon Scarlet y Pokemon Violet, so he managed to post a brand new 14-minute gameplay trailer telling more about Game Freak’s new world. This new edition promises new interfaces to explore the Paldea region, more tools, and lots of cute interactions that can make all the difference in a pokemon battle.

Between the menu modifications and accesses within the screen, the trailer showed a new way to see the Pokedex as if each trapped creature were a book in a giant library; a different menu design which organizes all the actions that can be performed while players are exploring (such as Raid Battles, Surprise Trades, Mystery Gifts, and more); Y a new screen that will be overlaid while we move from locations on the map.

Poke Portal Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the keys to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be establishing interactions that really matter at game time. For that reason, The Pokemon Company seems have added mini-games like “Picnic Time” where we will have to assemble sandwiches that enhance stats; calls from Let’s Go! to send some creature to look for items and virtual pet style moments where it will be necessary until bathe the most used pokemon.

Although it doesn’t seem to add any significant bonuses, the trailer also showed that a “Camera mode”, where the coaches and coaches will be able to take photos of all the nooks and crannies of Paldea (and even selfies with a favorite!).

Picnic minigame in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The highlight of all the advances was the sample of the TM Machine and the Pokemon Droptwo modalities that seek to expand strongly the item creation section. Each creature can bring users different materials to “build” new abilities and each new combination can provide unique powers and keys for the moment of battle.

TM Machine de Pokemón Scarlet & Violet

In addition to the return of the Rotom phone calls (a nod to the calls that happened randomly in Pokemon Gold & Silver), it was also shown how much involvement the Team Star, who are the villains on duty who terrorize the students of Paldea. According to the new trailer, Star teams will be able to “assault” any player walking the map, and only after defeating all of them will players face off against Mela, the fearsome team’s mastermind.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet continue to add details to an experience that seems to maximize the sections that were experienced in Arceus. Its global release date is on November 18 and will be available only for Nintendo Switch.

