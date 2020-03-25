New Snyder Cut Images Brings Together The Justice League Without Superman

Properly over two years since Justice League hit theaters to broad dissatisfaction from many DC followers, the film continues to remain related due to the unreleased model of the movie often called the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has been teasing the existence of his unique interpretation of the movie for years with numerous behind-the-scenes storyboards, footage, movies and tidbits of knowledge. This time, the director is sharing the DC crew all collectively – or most of them anyway. The place’s Superman? Test it out: