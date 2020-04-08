New Sonic The Hedgehog Video Reveals Cool Easter Eggs, Including Some You May Have Missed

The 5 Sonic the Hedgehog Easter eggs highlighted on this video are simply the tip of the proverbial iceberg, so keep in mind to maintain your eyes peeled when trying out the film. With a forged that included Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, the eponymous character’s first massive display look noticed him teaming up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski and clashing with the evil Dr. Robotnik, who, like his online game counterpart, can be known as Eggman, albeit for the ship he drives fairly than his look.