New Spider-Man 3 Rumor Includes One Of Netflix’s Marvel Heroes

Following the success of Daredevil Season 1, Netflix constructed a complete community of New York primarily based comedian e-book reveals. Charlie Cox’s character was joined by the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. All through their run on the streaming service, followers waited and hoped that these heroes would seem on the massive display, even when it was only for a fast cameo. However that by no means occurred, because the manufacturing of the flicks and numerous TV initiatives by no means really lined up.