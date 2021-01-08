New ‘SportsNation’ to Debut on ESPN Plus (TV News Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, an all-new “SportsNation” will debut completely on ESPN Plus, and Vevo is now obtainable on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex.

DATES

An all-new “SportsNation” is ready to premiere completely on ESPN Plus on Jan. 11. The upcoming present places a recent spin on the hit ESPN collection, by offering recaps of sports activities highlights via conversations, debates and reactions on social media. Hosts Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales and Taylor Twellman will probably be joined by company, analysts and commentators, together with Mike Golic, Jr., Ariel Helwani, Cassidy Hubbarth, Katie Nolan, Chiney Ogwumike, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson and Clinton Yates. The collection will ship new episodes each weekday morning.

STREAMING

Vevo is now obtainable on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. X1 and Flex prospects may have free, on-demand entry over the web to greater than 500,000 music movies within the Vevo catalog, in addition to authentic content material and stay performances. Vevo recorded a 30% improve in world linked TV viewership in 2020.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will welcome Tessa Thompson, Paul Bettany and Steve Earle, whereas Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and the Avett Brothers will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Rachel Brosnahan and Julien Baker will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome Invoice Hader, Fran Lebowitz and Chris Coleman.