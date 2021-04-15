New Spring Sale on PlayStation Store: More offers on PS4 and PS5

Sony has announced the arrival of a second part of the PlayStation Store Spring Sale, after a very interesting first batch that already left us with several offers for PS4 and PS5. This time, more games from both consoles are added.

The best deals in the PlayStation Store Spring Sale

These offers they leave us with some discounts of up to 75% on some titles, which are added to those already known. These offers will only be available until April 28, so take advantage if you are interested in any. Here you can take a look at the Spring Sale in full with all the discounted games.

Some of the best PS4 and PS5 deals added in this second batch are as follows:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS4+PS5) por 74,99€ 52,49€

52,49€ NBA 2K21 (PS4) por 69,99€ 19,59€

19,59€ UFC 4 (PS4) by 69,99€ 34,99€

34,99€ Watch Dogs Legion (PS4+PS5) por 69,99€ 34,99€

34,99€ Marvel’s Avengers (PS4 + PS5) by 69,99€ 27,99€

Here are our first recommendations with the PlayStation Store Spring Sale, in case you want to take another look and have it clearer.

But there are also many other titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 3, F1 2020, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Gran Turismo Sport, GTA V, Mortal Kombat 11 … that you can enjoy with very interesting discounts.

PlayStation Store has a good streak of discounts and offer periods, linking them with each other and, as in this case, incorporating new offers to existing promotions. Have you fallen into temptation?