New ‘Star Trek’ Featuring Spock and Pike Will Be ‘Extra Episodic’ – Variety

“Star Trek” is boldly going again to its roots.

CBS revealed Friday that it had given a collection order to “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds,” a brand new present that can happen on the starship Enterprise within the years previous to James T. Kirk coming aboard as captain. The brand new present is about, like different current “Star Trek” spinoffs, to stream on CBS All Entry. However it can, in response to co-creator and govt producer Akiva Goldsman, hew extra carefully to the unique Kirk-era “Star Trek” in construction and tone than these different current additions to the franchise have.

“We’re going to attempt to harken again to some classical ‘Trek’ values, to be optimistic, and to be extra episodic,” Goldsman inform Variety. “Clearly, we are going to make the most of the serialized nature of character and story constructing. However I feel our plots will likely be extra closed-ended than you’ve seen in both ‘Discovery’ or ‘Picard.’”

“Discovery,” the primary of the All Entry collection, broke with previous “Star Trek” iterations by being the primary to inform a extremely serialized story. “Picard,” which premiered this 12 months, adopted swimsuit, and offered a extra skeptical view of the long run than its humanist predecessors did.

The unique “Star Trek,” in line with TV conventions of the late ’60s, informed tales so self-contained that occasions that appeared to traumatize characters in a single episode would by no means be talked about once more in subsequent ones. By the ’90s and early 2000s, a brand new wave of exhibits together with “The Subsequent Technology,” “Voyager” and particularly “Deep House 9” launched parts of serialized storytelling to a construction that was nonetheless primarily episodic.

“I think about it to be nearer to the unique collection than even ‘DS9,’” Goldsman says of “Unusual New Worlds.” “We will actually inform closed-ended tales. We will discover ourselves in episodes which are tonally of a bit.” Of the kind of episode that “Unusual New Worlds” would possibly try that “Discovery” or “Picard” won’t, Goldsman says, “It’s onerous to do a shore-leave episode in the midst of a protracted, serialized arc.”

However episodes gained’t be fairly so contained as, say, “The Metropolis on the Fringe of Perpetually,” the traditional original-series installment by which William Shatner’s Kirk and Leonard Nimoy’s Spock meet Edith Keeler, a superb social employee performed by Joan Collins whom historical past has fated to die younger.

“I feel one factor that we at all times struggled with [as fans] was that Kirk is heartbroken on the lack of Edith Keeler in ‘The Metropolis on the Fringe of Perpetually’ and needs to be simply high quality the following week,” Goldsman says. “I feel what we might wish to do is preserve the characters having moved by and recognizing the experiences they’ve had in earlier episodes, however to have the ability to inform contained, episodic tales.

“Unusual New Worlds” spins off from Season 2 of “Discovery,” which noticed the titular starship roll up on the Enterprise and its pre-Kirk crew. For the brand new collection, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck will reprise their performances as Capt. Pike, Quantity One and Mister Spock — performed within the authentic collection by Jeffrey Hunter, Majel Barrett and Nimoy, respectively.

When he first landed the a part of Spock for “Discovery” Season 2, Peck met with the household of the late Nimoy, who originated the position. However the Spock he performed on “Discovery” was completely different from the logic-driven half-alien Nimoy made iconic. Peck performed a youthful Spock at a time within the character’s life when he had come to query himself and his identification. Peck anticipates that the Spock of “Unusual New Worlds” could have matured since his “Discovery” days.

“It’ll be a complete new problem for me as an actor portraying Spock since you’ve had this transformation,” Peck tells Variety. “I can’t wait to see what we discover.”

A brand new present about Pike, Spock and Quantity One had been rumored virtually because the new incarnations of the characters first appeared on “Discovery.” Peck, because the finish of “Discovery,” has turn into an everyday at “Star Trek” conventions, the place he’s sought to stoke fan help for the thought.

“Final 12 months, I principally informed myself I used to be gonna do as many conventions as doable to hook up with the fan base and marketing campaign for a by-product present for Anson and Rebecca and I,” he says. “All of us acquired alongside so nicely, and all of us cherished the content material a lot and the message of ‘Star Trek.’” He notes that on Thursday night time, previous to the announcement, he and Mount “had a Zoom drink” to rejoice — Mount a whiskey, Peck a Peroni. Romijn wasn’t accessible to affix for the primary spherical, so the three plan to get collectively nearly this weekend.

Each Goldsman and Peck are mum on story particulars. (When requested if “Unusual New World” viewers will get to see Spock throughout pon farr, Peck — while not having it defined to him that pon farr is a interval of utmost sexual need that Vulcans expertise as soon as each seven years — laughs and says, “I actually do not know, however I might assume it’s a robust chance.”) And Goldsman says he has “no concept” when manufacturing would possibly start, because of the industry-wide shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However Peck is happy to deliver a brand new model of the franchise’s progressive, inclusive ethos to tv.

“I imagine a lot in what we’re doing,” he says. “I don’t assume that there’s ever been a greater time for ‘Star Trek,’ due to its ideology. It’s all about coming collectively and utilizing the ways in which we’re completely different from each other for the benefit of individuals as a complete.”

As for the way forward for the “Star Trek,” CBS continues to maneuver forward with a number of new collection underneath the steerage of franchise godfather Alex Kurtzman, additionally an exec producer on “Unusual New Worlds.” Paramount has struggled in recent times to mount new “Star Trek” options — although “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley remains to be reported to be at work on a brand new movie. Requested whether or not, now that Paramount and CBS have been reunited by way of merger underneath the ViacomCBS umbrella, the TV and movie sides of “Star Trek” is likely to be equally reconciled, Goldsman says, “It’s deeply above my pay grade. However boy, , I feel it could be extraordinary.”