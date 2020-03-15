New Star Trek: Voyager Cast Reunion Photo Is Giving Fans All The Feels

Go away a Remark
The Star Trek franchise is on the up and up, and as Star Trek: Picard marches in direction of the tip of Season 1, it is onerous to not be optimistic for the longer term. There are extra new reveals in growth, Star Trek: Discovery Season three is on the best way, and the Voyager crew is getting collectively for reunion footage.
No, it would not seem like these are the newest Star Trek veterans Alex Kurtzman has wrangled to debate yet one more spinof, sadly. It seems actor Tim Russ discovered an opportunity to get a variety of his former castmates collectively on the newest voyage of Star Trek: The Cruise, and determined to immortalize it eternally with a photograph.
It would not seem like everybody from Star Trek: Voyager made it for the image, however Tim Russ did handle to get a stable chunk of the solid. Alongside Russ we see Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Garrett Wang, and Ethan Phillips. That is fairly a lineup to stumble upon on a cruise, particularly contemplating one in every of which is at the moment on Star Trek: Picard, and one other is rumored to indicate up in Season 2.
As talked about, the group would not look like assembly for some future collection or look within the Star Trek universe, although the powers that be might need to take into account it. Although Star Trek: Voyager has obtained its share of criticism from the fandom through the years, there are nonetheless loads of individuals who cherished the present again within the day and had been pleased to see everybody collectively once more.
Star Trek: Voyager has lengthy had its devoted followers, and those that regarded Captain Janeway amongst their favourite captains. Sadly, actress Kate Mulgrew has signaled her days as Janeway could also be achieved for good, seemingly preferring to depart her character prior to now. Which means the percentages of a Voyager revival are slim at greatest, although with Seven of 9 in Star Trek: Picard, there might all the time be a future for each character to look in some capability.
Star Trek: The Cruise, which is the occasion Tim Russ and his co-stars had been part of, has accomplished its 4th voyage however is already taking bookings for subsequent 12 months. The cruise is filled with former solid from the Star Trek franchise, in addition to a variety of actions for the followers of the franchise to participate in. This included a 25th anniversary panel for Star Trek: Voyager, wherein some proclaimed Tim Russ to be a excessive level.
It looks as if the grins shared by the Star Trek: Voyager crew within the picture had been real given the response from followers on the panel. It is all the time nice to see former castmembers nonetheless getting alongside years after their present has ended, even when that does not essentially imply they’re all the way down to do a revival.
Star Trek: Voyager is out there to stream on CBS All Entry, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s taking place on the planet of Star Trek, and for the newest main information in tv and flicks.
