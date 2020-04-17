New Star Wars Actress Rosario Dawson Already Has Ideas About Joining Star Trek

Go away a Remark
Rosario Dawson has been part of Netflix’s Marvel universe, she’s allegedly heading to Star Wars by way of The Mandalorian, and she or he’s eyeballing a task throughout the world of Star Trek. Dawson lately expressed curiosity in becoming a member of the fashionable Star Trek exhibits on CBS All Entry, and famous a high-profile character she’s concerned about enjoying that will enable her passage between each exhibits.
Granted, Rosario Dawson revealed she was extra content material for almost any character within the franchise till her father interjected. Now that the actress has heard her father out, she informed Selection she’s right down to painting a member of the Q Continuum on future Star Trek exhibits.
I used to be considering that I do know individuals who do make-up on it and I might simply be a background Romulan or Vulcan or no matter. It could be so enjoyable to only throw me in there. I might simply stroll via as a Klingon. Simply one thing within the background. And my brother obtained actually mad and mentioned ‘completely not!’ I used to be considering I might simply be a pink shirt, who all the time get killed. He was ‘No! We talked about this. It’s a must to be a captain!’ He performs the Star Trek On-line sport and does missions and thinks I’ve to at the very least be a captain. However then my dad mentioned I ought to be Q. As a result of male Q, feminine Q, younger Q. They’re all simply Q. It’s the Q continuum. It could be nice. Then I might soar on Discovery and I may be on Picard. I simply need to be on with Jean-Luc Picard.
Rosario Dawson’s love of Jean-Luc Picard comes from her longtime standing as a Star Trek fan, which has been documented all through her profession. Dawson has made pleas to be included in J.J. Abrams’ Trek films, however thus far, has not been part of the franchise in her profession.
The actress is appropriate that it is potential for her to play a Q. The close to all-powerful, omniscient, and time-affecting beings performed a heavy position in Star Trek: The Subsequent Era in addition to Star Trek: Voyager. Jean-Luc Picard went spherical and spherical with Q in Star Trek: The Subsequent Era, and later aided the species in some Star Trek novels. Bringing in Rosario Dawson to play a Q on Star Trek: Picard might retread a few of that acquainted territory, in addition to enable for a few of the extra enjoyable premises of previous Star Trek episodes.
Proper now, there was no phrase Alex Kurtzman intends to deliver the Q Continuum into the fashionable Star Trek exhibits like he does with different characters, although it would not be onerous to consider plans are within the works to make the most of them ultimately. That is very true for Star Trek: Picard, during which the species was talked about very briefly in Season 1. If there are plans, Star Trek might do loads worse than having Rosario Dawson be part of up for a personality.
