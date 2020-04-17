New Star Wars Actress Rosario Dawson Already Has Ideas About Joining Star Trek

I used to be considering that I do know individuals who do make-up on it and I might simply be a background Romulan or Vulcan or no matter. It could be so enjoyable to only throw me in there. I might simply stroll via as a Klingon. Simply one thing within the background. And my brother obtained actually mad and mentioned ‘completely not!’ I used to be considering I might simply be a pink shirt, who all the time get killed. He was ‘No! We talked about this. It’s a must to be a captain!’ He performs the Star Trek On-line sport and does missions and thinks I’ve to at the very least be a captain. However then my dad mentioned I ought to be Q. As a result of male Q, feminine Q, younger Q. They’re all simply Q. It’s the Q continuum. It could be nice. Then I might soar on Discovery and I may be on Picard. I simply need to be on with Jean-Luc Picard.