New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor figures show us what its protagonist will be like

Cal Kestis appears older and wielding a blaster in a new Hasbro figure from the Respawn game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most anticipated titles by Star Wars fans, who expect another solid adventure from the hand of Respawn y Electronic Arts. Of the same we only know the presentation trailer of the sequel, but being attentive to other announcements leaves us with more news than we can expect.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 held these days, Hasbro has presented different Star Wars figures, among which are toys from Jedi: Survivor, and specifically from the protagonist, Cal Lastedwho appears in a different outfit and accompanied by BD-1:

As we can see in the figure, Kestis will look somewhat older because the sequel is set five years later of what happened in the first installment but, in addition to the fluff on his face, we see that he carries a blaster, which would indicate that there may be shooting mechanics in Survivor.

Appears with a blasterFor the rest, comment that Hasbro has also taught two other figures corresponding to enemies that we will come across in the game: one from the B1 combat droid and another from the KX security droid, which you can see below:

Without a specific day confirmed for its launch, we do know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for sometime in 2023promising to be darker and more threatening than the moments we live in the story of the previous installment, Fallen Order.

More about: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn, Hasbro, EA, Electronic Arts and Star Wars.