New Star Wars series The Bad Batch coming to Disney+

Star Wars is returning for one more animated series with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, due to land on Disney+ in 2021.

A spin-off of The Clone Wars series, which led to Might after seven seasons, The Bad Batch follows “the elite and experimental clones” of the commando group as they journey the quickly altering galaxy within the aftermath of the Clone Conflict.

Launched in The Clone Wars’ seventh season, the Bad Batch are genetically mutated, every possessing an distinctive ability which makes them terribly efficient troopers.

“Within the post-Clone Conflict period, they are going to tackle daring mercenary missions as they battle to keep afloat and discover new goal,” Disney+ guarantees.

Whereas a solid for the animated present has not but been introduced, The Clone Wars’ showrunner Dave Filoni will function head author and government producer on the spin-off series, alongside Athena Partillo (Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance).

“Giving new and current followers the ultimate chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we’re overjoyed by the worldwide response to this landmark series,” stated Agnes Chu, senior vp, Content material, Disney+.

“Whereas the Clone Wars could have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is simply starting. We’re thrilled to convey Dave Filoni’s imaginative and prescient to life by means of the subsequent adventures of the Bad Batch.”

The Bad Batch would be the fifth full animated series from the Star Wars franchise, with most up-to-date exhibits Resistance and The Clone Wars coming to an in depth this 12 months.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars started airing on Cartoon Community in 2008 and have become one of many channel’s highest-rated exhibits. In 2014, the series moved to Netflix for its sixth season and was then revived once more by Disney+ for a seventh.

Disney, which acquired Star Wars’ studio LucasFilm in 2012, has commissioned plenty of the Jedi series for Disney+, together with live-action present The Mandalorian and three untitled exhibits – a Rogue One spin-off, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a female-led series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland – set to premiere within the subsequent few years.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will land on Disney+ in 2021. Questioning what’s good to watch on Disney+? Take a look at our round-up of greatest exhibits on Disney+TV. It’s also possible to take a look at our TV information.