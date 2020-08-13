New Star Wars Story Takes A Shot At Infamous Anakin Skywalker Line

Depart a Remark
There are a whole lot of issues Anakin Skywalker is remembered for within the Star Wars saga, resembling his love of podracing, being a hero of the Clone Wars, turning to the darkish aspect and turning into a terrifying cyborg. However amongst Anakin’s extra cringeworthy moments in the course of the Prequel Trilogy was in Assault of the Clones, when he instructed Padme Amidala that he didn’t like sand as a result of it’s “coarse and tough and worsening and it will get in all places.”
Given Anakin Skywalker’s tough childhood on Tatooine, it’s comprehensible why he’d have damaging emotions about sand, however nonetheless, that line has acquired a whole lot of ridicule within the almost 20 years since Assault of the Clones got here out. Now a brand new Star Wars story has poked enjoyable at that line by declaring that his son, Luke Skywalker, is a big fan of sand… nicely, beneath the best circumstances.
Marvel’s present Star Wars ongoing comedian e-book collection follows Luke Skywalker within the time interval between The Empire Strikes Again and Return of the Jedi as he investigates a imaginative and prescient he skilled of a mysterious girl catching the lightsaber he misplaced in his duel towards Darth Vader on Cloud Metropolis. Whereas Luke has already determined he doesn’t need his father’s previous lightsaber again, his journey to search out that girl takes him to the planet Serelia within the newest concern. Alas, when Luke finds the lady, she runs away from him, main into an intense water chase and Luke being tossed into the waves.
Upon being rescued by R2-D2, Luke Skywalker says the next when making it again to shore (by way of Digital Spy):
Whoa. Good previous sand. I ever let you know how a lot I really like sand.
There you will have it, people. Luke Skywalker lived on Tatooine roughly twice so long as his father did, however even he can discover a cause to love sand. Granted, that was after nearly drowning, so possibly beneath regular circumstances, Luke additionally isn’t that keen on it. Oh nicely, at the very least for Star Wars followers, now we have one more amusing mockery of Anakin Skywalker’s notorious sand line.
Luke finally tracks down the lady who eluded him afterward in Star Wars #5, studying that her identify is Verla and that whereas she’s not a Jedi, she is Pressure-sensitive. Luke then learns about Order 66 and the Inquisitorius, i.e. how any Jedi, or anybody regarded as a Jedi, is to be killed on sight. That’s why Verla ran away from Luke; she thought he was looking her for the Empire.
It initially looks as if Luke and Verla are on good phrases, however earlier than Luke can inquire together with her about his imaginative and prescient of her holding his previous lightsaber, Verla discovers Luke is Darth Vader’s son, and the difficulty ends together with her attempting to drown him. You’ll have to attend till Star Wars #6 comes out subsequent month to find out how Luke will get out of this jam, although clearly he survives since he must rescue Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt’s clutches on Tatooine, the planet lined in sand. Hey, have a look at that, we got here full circle!
Now you can watch all of the Star Wars films, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, on Disney+, and when you’re not already signed up for the streaming service, you are able to do so right here. As for what the longer term holds in a galaxy far, distant. whereas the subsequent Star Wars film received’t arrive till December 2023, The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in October.
