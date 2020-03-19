New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Shows The Voices In Rey’s Head

Depart a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a hotly debated movie, unsurprising contemplating it was the tip of a 40-year-old movie saga, however even when you had been among the many group that did not like it as a lot as you wished to, there have been nonetheless some moments that seemingly introduced out the fan in all of us. A kind of got here on the finish of the movie, after we had been handled to quite a few Jedi cameos that got here to us in audio kind.
In her battle with the Emperor, Rey makes a reference to the Pressure, which permits her to listen to the voices and lots of the Jedi which have come earlier than her. Now, in a brand new video selling the digital launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you’ll be able to see a few of the Jedi who spoke to Rey together with listening to their voices. Test it out.
Among the many voices we hear, and the faces we see right here, are Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli, although the face we see is Mary Oyaya from Star Wars: Assault of the Clones, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, Frank Ouncesas Yoda, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.
This is not each voice we hear within the scene, only a choice, as this video does not embody Ashley Eckstein’s Ashoka Tano or Jennifer Hale’s Aayla Secura amongst others. Nonetheless, it is good to have the video to breakdown what a few of these individuals truly say. In the movie itself, all of the voices run collectively and it is troublesome to select every of them and truly hear what each truly says.
Whereas I actually fall into the camp that did not love Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was onerous to not smile a bit at this scene. It was a pleasant approach to deliver the complete 9 movie sequence collectively, to incorporate quite a few voices and character that weren’t from the unique trilogy if nothing else. The prequels have their points, however they’re as a lot part of the Skywalker Saga as something, and so they had been largely ignored all through the brand new trilogy.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was initially set to see its Digital launch yesterday, however it dropped just a few days early, excellent timing contemplating a lot of the nation, and enormous parts of the wold, had been in the course of planning to self isolate following the widespread coronavirus outbreak. Should you’re undecided how you are feeling concerning the Star Wars sequel trilogy, you’ll be able to spend one in all your days watching the entire thing and make a ultimate willpower of whether or not or not it really works.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit Blu-ray and DVD on March 31, and if it is being shipped to you, you would possibly even have the ability to watch it.
Add Comment