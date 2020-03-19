New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Shows The Voices In Rey’s Head

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a hotly debated movie, unsurprising contemplating it was the tip of a 40-year-old movie saga, however even when you had been among the many group that did not like it as a lot as you wished to, there have been nonetheless some moments that seemingly introduced out the fan in all of us. A kind of got here on the finish of the movie, after we had been handled to quite a few Jedi cameos that got here to us in audio kind.