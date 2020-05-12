General News

New Starship Boy Group CRAVITY Announces Fandom Name

May 12, 2020
CRAVITY introduced their fandom title!

The brand new Starship Leisure boy group lately held a fan ballot to find out their fandom title. The nominees have been LUVITY, Week, Lumini, and RAVIT.

On Could 11, the group introduced in a V Stay broadcast that their fandom title is LUVITY! They shared that the title means “Individuals who love CRAVITY.”

CRAVITY is a nine-member group that debuted in April with “Break All of the Guidelines.”

