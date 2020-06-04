New Starship Boy Group CRAVITY Excites With “Cloud 9” Teaser Schedule

CRAVITY introduced they’re releasing a music video for “Cloud 9”!

After beforehand sharing a poster for his or her launch, the Starship Leisure boy group has now revealed a teaser schedule for “Cloud 9.” The MV for the track comes out on June 17.

The monitor is a b-side off CRAVITY’s debut mini album “Hideout: Keep in mind Who We Are,” which got here out on April 14 and contains the title monitor “Break All of the Guidelines.”

The primary idea images for “Cloud 9” might be shared on June 4. Take a look at what different teasers are in retailer under!