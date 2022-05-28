New State of Play announced: event date and time with PS5 and PS VR2 news

Sony encourages us on Friday with the confirmation of an event full of announcements, updates and surprises.

If you usually browse social networks, you have probably come across several users who predicted a new State of Play. This shows that players are still waiting for any information regarding PS4 and PS5 games, so PlayStation has not wanted to be asked and has announced a new event. It will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), and you can follow it, as usual, from the 3DJuegos pages.

PlayStation VR2 games will take center stage this State of PlayWhat is PlayStation preparing for this State of Play? Apparently, the company will cheer us up with an ad-heavy presentation: surprises from third-party partners, previews of games in development for PS VR2, updates and more content to be revealed during the event. As usual for the company, its direct will be broadcast through its Twitch channel.

Having said all this, there is only one more thing left to add: Theories can start. The community has been waiting for the announcement of a new State of Play to find out more details about the future of PS5, which will continue to expand its catalog through new proposals. In addition, the multinational reaffirms its intention to continue promoting PlayStation VR2 with more announcements related to its virtual reality.

Apart from this unexpected news, it is important to note that PlayStation continues to grow by leaps and bounds. At the moment, it already has its sights set on the PC and mobile ecosystems and wants half of its 2025 releases to be focused on these platforms. In addition, the company has been celebrating the good numbers achieved during the first quarter of the year, highlighting the success of PS5 in China and the sales of its deliveries on computers.

