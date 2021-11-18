New stills from HBO’s The Remaining of Us display Jackson’s camp coming to existence – the primary scenes have already been shot!

The filming of the HBO sequence The Remaining of Us isn’t being a secret. The staff has spent every week reworking the true location of Canmore, Alberta into Jackson County, the place what we all know as Tommy’s camp is situated. This location used to be presented to us in The Remaining of Us and is the place to begin for The Remaining of Us Section 2. Its building has completed and the primary scenes have already been shot.

When you have been aware of IGN Spain you’re going to have observed how the transformation of the camp has advanced and that the shoot used to be going to incorporate horses. Now we see the finished paintings and the first scenes of the shoot, which contains animals.

Horses have arrived in Canmore (Jackson) for the filming of #TheLastofUs the next day to come! 📸 Russell and Russell/IG percent.twitter.com/uCyrVAVi0U — The Remaining of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 16, 2021

And a few comparisons to The Remaining of Us …

What is extra, decorations come with what looks as if Christmas decorations.

New pics from the set of #TheLastofUs in Canmore. 📸 @YoungerTwinBro percent.twitter.com/9lWf57qvHj — The Remaining of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 16, 2021

Underneath we additionally proportion pictures from the shoot, which display other characters wearing guns and within the stables. It kind of feels that nowadays the whole lot that comes to the internal of the camp is being filmed.

Gabriel Luna (Tommy) at the set of #TheLastofUs these days. 📸 u/ree177 [Reddit] percent.twitter.com/348Av66UBk — The Remaining of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 16, 2021

And the most productive for remaining: a video of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Gabriel Luna (Tommy) within the stables of the Jackson camp, and a picture that confirms the place we’re.

Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) at the set of #TheLastofUs. 🎥 marcjamesco | Instagram percent.twitter.com/OtPAl5A7sS — The Remaining of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 17, 2021

Welcome to Jackson. #TheLastofUs 📸 Crystal Hoekstra [Facebook] percent.twitter.com/KNA5AiA8Ay — The Remaining of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 17, 2021

